WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kenjo Fujii is getting ready to perform in Washington D.C. during the National Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives on Thursday.

Fujii said he was asked to play the viola in D.C. just a few weeks ago. But what led up to this opportunity started in eighth grade. Now he hopes to inspire other students.

Fujii teaches music at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. He said not too long ago, he received a phone call saying he had been referred to perform.

“This entire time when I was on the phone, I was waiting for him to say, you got pranked,” said Fujii. “It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I’m very honored to have this.”

Fujii said in eighth grade, he went to school at Westminster City School in London and had a dream to play violin and viola, but money was a roadblock. After he talked with his teacher and headmaster, the school paid for all of his violin lessons and books.

“If it wasn’t for Miss Stevenson and the headmaster like this is not possible, you know,” said Fujii.

Fujii went to ECU for their music program and began teaching after college.

“I was given such a blessing by my music teacher in London,” said Fujii. “I want to do the same.”

Now he’s getting ready to perform the viola in front of President Joe Biden and other dignitaries celebrating the 75th Anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order ending segregation in the U.S. military.

He gives this advice to students who have a dream just like he did.

“If there’s a roadblock that’s preventing you from pursuing your dream or your passion, one thing I really want to tell students is to reach out to the teachers,” said Fujii.

He explained it was out of his imagination to perform in Washington, D.C. Fujii added if you have a dream or passion, don’t give up.