NC National Guard begins training to help relieve staff at hospital in Alamance County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina National Guard started training for their new mission on Thursday.

About two dozen members were assigned to relieve pressure off staff at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.

The soldiers started off their day with a tour of the hospital then moved into training sessions for their new duties. They could start official duties as soon as Friday but there are a few more pieces of training in the early part of the day.

It’s a welcome relief for frontline health care workers who have been going nonstop for two years

“We know there hasn’t been a break. So they have been in demand 24/7, around the clock,” said Mark Gordon, president of the Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Staff at Alamance Regional Medical Center are still facing high caseloads and face staffing shortages.

The 25 guard members will support hospital staff and operations by assisting with:

Vital sign checks

EKG procedures

Data entry

COVID-19 testing

Environmental Services support

Patient check-ins

Meal delivery

Transportation

“Our caregivers have a lot on their plates and [there are] things that they don’t necessarily need to do. [If] they can use their skills and assets to the highest and best use, [that] is what we want them to do,” said Gordon.

Guard members and reservists have been called on for a number of pandemic relief missions. Dalton Sawyer is director of emergency management at UNC Health and a Navy reservist. He deployed to Washington, D.C. at the onset of the pandemic.

“They are answering the call to help others that are in dire need. I think we will never be able to show them an ounce of what they deserve as far as recognition, thanks and gratitude. So on behalf of myself, I’d like to thank every one of them who is out there right now: filling a gap doing what they’ve been asked and doing it with a smile on their face,” Sawyer said.

He says UNC Health has been able to avoid a breaking point thanks to careful planning.

“We’ve reallocated staff where we needed to, and as we have reduced some operations we’ve taken those staff, and we put them into different roles,” Sawyer explained.

They’ve also leveraged relationships with partners like the UNC School of Medicine. Sawyer says every day brings another challenge to reassess needs.

“What are the needs? What is our current staffing level? And what is the best available option to us to really satisfy that challenge?” he said.

If they get to a point where contingency plans don’t work, the National Guard or reservists like himself will be there to answer the call.

“I think it demonstrates the absolute best of this country,” Sawyer said.

Members of the guard will be at the medical center until March 4.