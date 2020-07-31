NC National Guard distributes more than 5 million meals, 15 million in PPE during COVID-19 relief efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina National Guard has completed a 135-day support operation in response to COVID-19. More than five million meals to food banks and 15 million in personal protective equipment were distributed during the relief effort.

In total, soldiers delivered more than 6.5 million pounds of cargo over a stretch of more than 168,000 miles driven across the state. A total of 16,896 citizens were tested for COVID-19.

At the operation’s peak, 940 soldiers were on duty for the response.

Officials also investigated 165 phishing emails and alerts, while thwarting 25 malicious attacks.

