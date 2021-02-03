NC native and EPA head nominee Michael Regan testifies in front of Senate at confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Michael Regan, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency faced a Senate panel on Wednesday.

Regan testified at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and answered a range of questions.

During the confirmation hearing, North Carolina Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis praised him.

Burr called him a “good man” and said, “he looks forward to supporting his nomination.

Tillis said he believes Regan has the support of over 20 national organizations in agriculture and in business.

“So, my pledge is to be as collaborative as possible while developing any regulations that might be needed. Looking out for those administrative burdens and then having our agencies as partners,” Regan stated Wednesday.

Regan also told lawmakers Wednesday that he would “restore” science and transparency at the agency, focus on marginalized communities and move “with a sense of urgency” to combat climate change, the Washington Post reports.

Regan, 44, would be the first Black man to run the EPA.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Regan to lead the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in 2017.