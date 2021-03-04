NC-native Jim Crockett Jr., promoter who signed Ric Flair and other WWE Hall of Famers, dies at 76

The WWE is mourning the death of Jim Crockett Jr., an influential promoter and Charlotte native who brought some of the greats into the spotlight.

Crockett Jr. was 76.

“WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends,” the company said in a statement.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76.



WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.https://t.co/yN7ED3aKij — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

According to WWE, Crockett Jr. signed WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and the Road Warriors.

He stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989. As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1980.

During his tenure, Crockett Jr. helped expand the promotion’s footprint and held the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

Under Crockett Jr.’s leadership, the NWA would eventually be sold and renamed as World Championship Wrestling.