CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Neighbors in north Charlotte are upset about a lumber company’s efforts to add lumber storage sheds, taking away green space on the land next to them.

The Oliver family is building its future.

“This is our first home, and I was hoping to pass it down to them and let this be their first piece of wealth,” said Patricia Oliver, who lives in the Oakbrooke neighborhood.

But 6-year-old Thomas and 10-year-old Garyn and their mom, Patricia, might get a new neighbor that they say would ruin the view and possibly the value of their home.

“It’s going to be my kids that look out of their bedroom windows, and what they’re going to see is big, ugly construction sheds holding wood instead of trees and green,” said Patricia Oliver.

Carter Lumber has filed a petition to rezone the land to put in four lumber storage sheds near its lumberyard off Old Statesville Road.

The Olivers are concerned about where the sheds are going.

“If they do move one over there, we’re not going to be able to get exercise, and that’s good for your body,” said Thomas Oliver.

Thomas won’t be able to play next door in the open green space.

The sheds would go up in the spot right next to the Oakbrooke neighborhood on Oak Drive.

“In the morning, you wake up, the deer are out there, the animals are out there hopping around, you watch the sunset, the sunrise, it’s beautiful,” said Patricia Oliver.

Oliver is fighting to keep the land as it is, and she’s concerned about the traffic that already gets backed up near the railroad.

“Extra amount of wood that they’re bringing in and shipping out, what do you think that does to the train time? It increases it,” said Oliver.

While possibly decreasing her family’s property value if the plan passes.

“They’re already losing some wealth; before they even acquire it, they’re losing it,” said Oliver.

WJZY reached out to Carter Lumber and Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham, who represent the proposed rezoning area, but we did not hear back from either of them.

A zoning committee hearing date for the proposal has not yet been set.