TYRO, N.C. (WGHP) –A double shooting left one person dead and another person injured and the victims drove to a Food Lion Sunday afternoon, Davidson County deputies said.

Detectives are remaining tight-lipped about where it the shooting actually happened.

Neighbors said the shooting happened at the intersection of Oakdale Lane and Waywood Drive about a mile from the Food Lion on N.C. 150 near Tyro.

Next door, there is a Novant Health Primary Care Office.

It’s unclear if the victims were trying to get help there, but the office was closed over the weekend.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she wasn’t at home at the time of the shooting but was actually shopping at Food Lion when she saw the commotion outside when leaving the store.

“When we went inside the store, everything was good,” Rena Coker said.

When Coker walked out of the grocery store on N.C. 150 Sunday around 12:30 p.m., things had changed dramatically.

“There were ambulances — an EMT truck and a bunch of police there,” Coker said.

On radio traffic, first responders wanted to know if it happened at the Food Lion. “Negative. It actually happened on Waywood Drive,” officials were heard saying on scanner traffic.

Coker lives across the street at the intersection of Oakdale Lane and Waywood Drive where neighbors say the shooting happened.

“We have two patients at this time. Female shot in the arm. 29-year-old male conscious and breathing shot in the back…correction: the male patient is going to be unconscious at this time,” first responders said on scanner traffic.

“It’s scary because it hits home,” Coker said.

She has been living in the neighborhood for nearly five years and tells us drugs and violence in her community have gotten worse.

She says it’s time for it to stop.

“It’s an all-the-time thing. It’s crazy around here. It’s not just my kids. I have neighbors who have kids,” Coker said.

Right now, there is no word on suspects. Detectives are still investigating.