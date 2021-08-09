NC neighbors react after driver dies when Dodge Challenger slams into rock wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A driver is dead, and a passenger is in the hospital after a crash on Saturday night in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Around 11:47 p.m., the GPD responded to a crash involving injuries on North Elm Street near Waldron Drive.

Officers said a Dodge Challenger left the road to the right and hit street signs, trees and a rock wall on Sommerton Drive at the entrance of the Barrington Place neighborhood.

“I am really shocked one car could do that much damage,” said Ann Inman, who has lived in the community for 11 years. “The traffic has gotten worse.”

Neighbors told FOX8 it’s something they feared as speeding and racing in the area have been a concern.

“It’s getting to be a dangerous place to live,” said Kohn Sherrill, who has lived in the community for nearly 25 years. “This is the most severe damage of any of them.”

Neighbors who called 911 after hearing the loud bang described the car upside down behind the rock wall.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were taken to Moses Cone Hospital where the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is still in the hospital.

“Think of the tragedy for the people who are actually involved in this,” said Dale Pilson, who lives in the community. “Oftentimes we hear cars zooming by racing engines.”

Sherrill told FOX8 drivers speeding and racing has gotten worse on the stretch of N. Elm Street.

“When we first moved here I used to walk a lot on Elm Street out here,” he said. “They put in these nice sidewalks but now most of the residents here are afraid to go out there because of the speeding.”

The speed limit along N. Elm Street is 35 mph. Recently, electronic speed detector signs were installed to help make drivers pump the brakes.

Neighbors said a stoplight at Waldron Drive, more speed detector signs, and a greater police presence may help prevent a tragedy from happening again.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.