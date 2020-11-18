NC news family reflects on death of longtime TV station employee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Television news is a business where we share positive news all too rarely and negative news all too frequently.

This news, though, is very painful to WNCT because it involved one of our own.

Our longtime photographer and editor, Kevin O’Brien, died on Monday. In fact, he passed away as he was on his way to work at WNCT.

O’Brien worked at WNCT for nearly 40 years.

He covered more hurricanes than we can count, more crimes and misdemeanors than you would want to count and more politicians and elections than anyone would want to count.

O’Brien was a walking, talking archive, because he knew almost every story we put on the air over four decades and how to find it on video.

O’Brien broke in many, many rookies to the news business, from photographers, editors, reporters and even an anchor or two. He taught them the ins and the outs.

A former WNCT reporter, Greenville Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter, shared her thoughts, saying Kevin could have a crusty exterior, but it was just an act.

O’Brien covered countless East Carolina University sporting events and was a staple on the sidelines for years. He produced the ECU football coaches show in the 1980s and early 1990s for coaches Ed Emory, Art Baker, Bill Lewis and Steve Logan.

Funeral arrangements had not been determined as of Tuesday evening.