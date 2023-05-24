HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A new concept from a North Carolina nonprofit is catching on and is now seeing the success of its newly launched program to address food insecurity.

Kitchenology is a High Point-based nonprofit working with the Community Clinic of High Point for its “Rx Food Farmacy Clinic Pilot Program.” The goal is to encourage healthy eating.

“Our slogan is to feed food. Education forward,” said Kitchenology CEO Johnathan Seelig.

The six week program provides 20 participants with one ready-to-cook meal kit with ingredients and instructions on how to prep the recipe and a QR code with a video tutorial link.

“Our…focus is the demographics of meeting the food insecure population…the Community Clinic of High Point reaches a large population of the greater High Point region, ” Seelig said.

Kitchenology curates the ready-to-cook meals at Short Street Kitchens, which is a shared-used commercial space in Kernersville, using fresh and locally grown produce from the nonprofit “Growing High Point” and personally hands them to the participants in High Point on Fridays.

“We have a resident dietician on team who helps provide those nutritional education pieces to our members in the program,” Seelig said. “We also have an executive chef who’s a registered nurse. So he helps to share what items might be in exchangeable for the meal prep program that can help provide towards those nutritional needs.”

“Our goal is to be able to have other opportunities after this pilot program that would be able to provide for the entire family,” said Johannah Bolen, “Kitchenology” chair board.

The program launched on May 10. So far, Kitchenology believes the pilot program is seeing success.

“Our community clinic partner, their clinical team has expressed how invaluable this program…truly is and how appreciative that their participants have been receiving fresh-made, nutrient-dense meals,” Seelig said.

Their goal is to advance the accessibility of healthy food options to improve public health outcomes.

“What we eat directly impacts our health. There are so many chronic diseases that are related to our diets,” Bolen said. “And what we’re trying to do is to be on the forefront of that to try to find solutions to help people combat that on the front end.”

Kitchenology’s “Rx Food Farmacy Clinic Pilot Program” is funded by a grant from Greater High Point Food Alliance. The nonprofit also offers catering and teaching kitchen classes to help fund other planned programs.

Kitchenology is hosting a Back to the 80’s Prom fundraiser event for its programs on June 23.