RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You’ve moved here from another state, only to find out you are still registered to vote there as well as here in North Carolina.

Right now, our state is not part of a system that could help automatically check those duplicate registrations.

Checking duplicate registrations is a difficult situation in North Carolina, because we pretty much rely on paper forms and mailings.

Census figures show more than 400,000 people have moved to the Tar Heel State in the last five years and CBS 17 employee Chuck Stanley was one of them arriving here in 2018.

The other day Stanley and his spouse received postcards from Arkansas telling them they were still registered to vote in good standing in Polk County.

“I was flabbergasted,” said Stanley. “I didn’t know I was still on the rolls there.”

Turns out, because of redistricting, Arkansas wanted to notify Stanley and his spouse their Little Rock voting precinct had changed

“If you look at the card it’s my address here in Raleigh,” said Stanley. “They sent that card for me to vote in Little Rock.”

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked the State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell if her agency had an estimate on how many people may be registered in a duplicate manner.

“It’s hard to say because we are not part of what is called ERIC,” she said.

ERIC stands for Electronic Registration Information Center.

It’s a group of 30 states who’ve banded together to electronically share voter information across multiple databases.

“Since 2019 I have been pushing for funding to be part of the ERIC program,” said Brison Bell.

Brinson Bell says for a state our size, it costs about $35,000 to join ERIC. There are also recurring annual costs which she says seem to be the sticking point with lawmakers.

“The long-term recurring costs to be a member have to be in the budget every year,” she said.

In the meantime, the state does what it can to coordinate voter information.

“When someone moves from another state to North Carolina, we have a space on the form where we ask voters to indicate where they moved from and where they were previously registered,” she said.

The State Board of Elections also tries to coordinate with the U.S. Postal Service address records to see if North Carolina residents might have moved away.

But it remains a difficult process that could be made more precise by cross-state database sharing.

Brinson Bell tells CBS 17 she has once again put funding for the ERIC program into her new budget.

She hopes now with Covid funding behind us, lawmakers will approve the money to join that voter-registration checking organization.