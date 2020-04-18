NC nurse describes shifts in New York ER amid COVID-19 pandemic: ‘It’s a nightmare’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bevin Strickland says the past 11 days in Mount Sinai’s Queens Emergency Room have been a blur.

Strickland is a registered nurse studying anesthesiology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro School of Nursing. The mother of three from High Point volunteered to travel to New York City after seeing the need for healthcare professionals in area hospitals.

“In this emergency room, it is the epicenter of the outbreak in New York,” Strickland explained after a 12-hour shift.

Strickland plans to spend two months in New York. She plans to donate the money she is making directly to staff working in the hospital where she is stationed.

Immediately after arriving, she noticed the high number of patients, many testing positive for COVID-19.

“They’re just constantly coming in. You’re crowded in there and you’re constantly getting around EMS transport people because they’re just coming in constantly. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

With no visitors allowed, Strickland said patients are by themselves. Some don’t speak English and are fatigued and confused.

“When they die, their loved ones don’t know they died. Nobody knows they died. And that’s the hardest. That’s the hardest and the saddest and the coldest thing to see,” Strickland said.

“That you don’t know when they last talked to them, you are the last person they saw and you’re covered in PPE, masks and shields and gloves. You can’t do what you would normally do as a nurse and hug them and touch them with your skin,” she added.

When she is able to connect with her patients, Strickland said it’s hard to reassure them.

“One [patient], actually her husband was on the third floor sick with COIVD, and here she is down in the (emergency department). She grabbed my hand, she said, ‘Do you think I’m going to be OK?’ That was, that was the first time someone asked me that. I didn’t realize how badly I didn’t want to hear. I don’t want anyone to ask me that,” Strickland said.

Strickland said there are bright spots. The community has provided meals and shoes for hospital staff and they gather outside the unit when a COIVD-19 survivor is able to leave.

“They play ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and we all stop in the unit and we clap,” she said. “I think you have to latch onto that sometimes.”

She’s celebrating those moments alongside a new family, until she can be reunited with hers.

