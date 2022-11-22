RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amid a rise in incidents of workplace violence and significant staffing shortages, the North Carolina Nurses Association warns that nurses are experiencing burnout at “unsustainable levels,” based on a new survey of members.

While the association noted the survey is not scientific, 315 people gave feedback about the major challenges they’re facing on the job.

Nearly half of nurses reported witnessing workplace violence in the last two years while 27 percent said they had experienced it themselves.

“I’ve gone 25 to 30 years in the nursing profession and it’s only been recently that I was physically assaulted,” said Dennis Taylor, who recently served as president of the NCNA. “We have really got to encourage our local DAs and magistrates to begin taking workplace violence against healthcare workers seriously and bringing charges against those people that violate the law.”

The association called attention to the death last month of June Onkundi, a nurse practitioner who worked in Durham. Police reported a patient stabbed her while she was on duty.

Her brother-in-law Andrew Nyabwari told CBS 17 after the attack that “her death is a wake-up call.”

Many nurses also reported challenges arising from low staffing where they work.

In the survey, nearly 80 percent of nurses reported there was either a severe or moderate staffing shortage.

The NCNA also asked members to rate their mental and emotional well-being on a scale of 1 to 10, in which 1 means there’s no impact and 10 means they’re ready to leave the profession. The average answer was 5.2, which was a decrease from 5.6 in February when the NCNA previously surveyed members. The association noted 11.7 percent answered 10.

Experts at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Sheps Center for Health Services Research estimate that by 2033 the state could have a shortage of nearly 12,500 registered nurses and more than 5,000 licensed practical nurses.

“We’re still seeing a pretty significant number of those folks who are interested in the healthcare professions, particularly nursing. Our problem has been and continues to be the faculty to be able to teach those folks,” said Taylor. “We’re not able to fill seats in classrooms because we don’t have the professors and educators to be able to teach.”

Among several steps, Taylor said he thinks state leaders need to increase pay for educators in nursing programs to attract more people to be willing to take those jobs and be able to teach more students. He also said the pathway needs to be easier for people to get into the profession and allowing people to balance furthering their education while continuing to work.

“We’ve got to address what the pay scales are in our public institutions and then work from there to get all those seats filled,” he said. “We still have a great number of folks who are very interested in coming into the profession. It’s just, we don’t have the capacity to handle that.”

He also pointed out there are shortages of nurses in schools and in public health.

“I truly believe preventative medicine and preventative nursing will lead to a significant decrease in the consumption of resources, thereby decreasing overall healthcare costs. It’s just an investment the legislature’s going to have to make,” said Taylor.