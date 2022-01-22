NC nursing home probe underway after 2 residents found dead, 2 others critical during staff shortage

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After nearly a week on-site, WGHP has learned the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has wrapped up the on-site portion of their compliance investigation of the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The center has been the focus of an investigation after Thomasville police found two residents dead and two others in critical conditions during a staffing shortage Sunday evening.

Police found three staff members caring for 98 patients during the winter weather on Jan. 16.

Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation reportedly told Thomasville police the staffing shortage was the result of staffers not being able to get to the site due to the poor road conditions.

At the request of the Davidson County District Attorney, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services workers were called to the scene, along with North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation workers, to assists with the situation.

State House Representative Larry Potts, who represents District 81, told WGHP that the on-site portion of the investigations was to wrap up Friday afternoon.

Over the next few weeks, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will present their findings to a Joint House Oversite Committee of which Potts is a member.

“Get the gist of what happened, how it happened and what can be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Potts said.

He could not comment on any charges that may or may not come.

However, when asked about what could happen next he said, “I believe we’re to the point where they will be held accountable. That’s an understatement.”