NC offers incentives to inmates who receive COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina announced new incentives in an effort to get more inmates in the prison system to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, officials with the Department of Public Safety and the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice gave an update on administering the vaccines to inmates and correctional staff.

As of Friday:

91 percent of inmates 75+ have chosen to be vaccinated

70 percent of inmates 65-74 have chosen to be vaccinated

Vaccinations for inmates and correctional officers are voluntary

Also, new incentives were announced for those who receive the vaccine:

Five-day reduction on statutory sentences

Those who do not have a statutory sentence would get $5 credit on their commissary account

Four additional visitations

A free 10-minute phone call

An earlier return to work assignment or educational activity

Incentives must be used by the end of the year and come only after both doses are complete

The prison system administered all of its 1,300 doses last week in three days.

All of this week’s 2,000 doses should be used by the end of Friday.

The prison system expects 2,000 doses to come next week.

