NC officer charged with failure to secure gun after 3-year-old dies by gunshot wound

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — An Elon officer was charged with misdemeanor failure to secure a gun after his 3-year-old child was shot and killed last month, according to court records.

Around 7:35 a.m. on June 16, Guilford County deputies, EMS and fire officials responded to the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whitsett when they were told a child was shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead.

Orlando Maynard has been on the force for eight months. Prior to that, he served in the military. He was not home at the time of the shooting.

Maynard has been placed on administrative leave following the incident. This is standard procedure for the department as they offer their full cooperation for the investigation.

The investigation is being handled by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The department says that all questions should be directed to them.

The Elon Police Department says they will be focusing on providing support for the Maynard family.