NC officer facing DWI charge after running red light, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer was taken into custody early Saturday after failing to stop at a red light near Pineville.

Nicholas Ivy-Brooks has been charged with driving while impaired and failure to stop at a red light and CMPD has launched an investigation into the matter which remains ongoing.

Ivy-Brooks was hired in October 2018 and, as a result, he is still on a probationary period with the department, officials said.

No further information has been released at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now