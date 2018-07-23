NC officer injured after gun goes off during struggle with suspect in Walmart

WFMY High Point police outside a Walmart where an officer was shot (WFMY)

WFMY High Point police outside a Walmart where an officer was shot (WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) - According to the High Point Police Department, an officer was shot while responding to a trespassing call at a Walmart on South Main Street.

It all started Sunday just after 9 p.m. when an officer was called to the scene for a man trespassing inside the store, refusing to leave. The officer located 26-year-old Tyler Carrico sitting inside the customer service area. When the officer began checking for warrants, Carrico ran.

The officer was able to take down Carrico behind the customer service desk and radio for assistance while holding Carrico at gunpoint. When another officer arrived to help, Carrico grabbed the initial officer's gun and during the struggle, the gun went off and shot the officer in the hand.

Carrico started running again but was caught by officers in the self-checkout section of the store. Carrico then punched one of the officers and took off for a third time before finally being apprehended near the the produce section.

Police say Carrico remained verbally and physically combative after being handcuffed and had to be restrained with leg irons.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second officer injured did not require medical attention and suffered only minor injuries.

Police say due to Carrico's behavior, he was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Once he is discharged, police intend to charge him with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer, and injury to personal property.

No one else was hurt in the incident.