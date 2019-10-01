NC officer on leave after assault involving wife, police say

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A lieutenant with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department is on leave after an assault charge.

A police spokesperson confirmed Allen Holland is on paid administrative leave. According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Holland is charged with assaulting a female.

WAVY-TV reported that Holland is accused by authorities of throwing his wife to the ground and tearing off her clothes. He turned himself in on the charge Monday.

Holland has been with the department for 20 years.

