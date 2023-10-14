HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) — The officer involved in a high-speed chase resulting in the death of a mother and her young child has been relieved of his duties, the Hickory Police Department confirmed with WJZY on Friday.

The department confirmed Friday that the officer was relieved of his duties on Oct. 4.

The tragic set of events began when the officer attempted to pull over Chanceler Johnson, 24, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 8 on U.S. 70 in Catawba County for reckless driving.

Johnson, who was on a motorcycle, fled and the pursuit ensued. During the chase, the officer struck a minivan while traveling at 95 mph, according to a report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Hickory resident Cynthia Lail, 38, died at the scene and her son, 12-year-old Michael Lail, died two days later on Sept. 10.

The officer driving, who was identified as Atia Mohamed Shamseldin, 24, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries at that time.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24 (Hickory Police Dept.)

Johnson ultimately surrendered to the police.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the officer.