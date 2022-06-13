ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer from a North Carolina town has resigned after being charged with a DWI.

M’Leigha Tashona Brown, 25, was stopped around 2 a.m. on May 27 for suspicion of DWI while driving on U.S. 64, east of the Asheboro city limits, near Presnell Street, officials said.

Brown was arrested and charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control, according to officials.

A breath test was conducted at Randolph County Jail. Brown registered a .17 BAC, troopers said.

Brown resigned from the Asheboro Police Department that same day. She had worked there from November 2019 until her resignation on May 27.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.