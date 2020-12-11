NC officer shot during confrontation with armed suspect, police say

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WNCN) – An armed suspect and a police officer were shot during a confrontation early Friday outside Charlotte.

Mount Holly police officers were involved in a shooting with what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said was an armed breaking and entering suspect.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, which is just west of the Catawba River between Belmont and Mount Holly.

The SBI has been called in to investigate.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” CMPD said.

Beatty Road will be closed throughout Friday morning as law enforcement investigates.

The condition of the injured officer and suspect were not immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories