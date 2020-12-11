NC officer shot during confrontation with armed suspect, police say

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WNCN) – An armed suspect and a police officer were shot during a confrontation early Friday outside Charlotte.

Mount Holly police officers were involved in a shooting with what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said was an armed breaking and entering suspect.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, which is just west of the Catawba River between Belmont and Mount Holly.

The SBI has been called in to investigate.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” CMPD said.

Beatty Road will be closed throughout Friday morning as law enforcement investigates.

The condition of the injured officer and suspect were not immediately available.