NC officer shot in face with his own guns, suspect charged with attempted murder charge, documents say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Kernersville police officer was shot in the face, arm, and hand with his own gun, according to arrest warrants.

Arrest warrants painted a picture of how the officer ended up in the hospital.

At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was released from custody, and an officer brought him home.

During this time, the officer encountered Quinton Donnell Blocker, 38, of High Point. Police said officers had tried to pull over Blocker earlier that night but the suspect got away.

Blocker managed to take the officer’s issued Glock 21, a .45 caliber handgun, and shot three times. The shots struck the officer’s face, arm and hand.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is receiving medical treatment.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Oak Grove Church Road when they were told about a person matching the description of the shooter.

Officers found Blocker and took him into custody without incident. He has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by felon.

He is in the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.