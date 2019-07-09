NC officer shot while responding to break-in call, suspect then shot and killed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say a suspect is dead and one officer is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers were responding to a call about a breaking-and-entering in progress at a home in the 2200-block of Brookville Drive.

That’s when one suspect shot a Greenville police officer, according to investigators.

The suspect was then shot by officers and died at the scene.

The wounded officer is being treated for multiple, non-life threatening injuries at Vidant Medical Center.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss more details on the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation into this shooting.

