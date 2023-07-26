RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid the impasse over the state budget, North Carolina health officials said Wednesday they’re taking steps now to be able to implement Medicaid expansion Oct. 1 but still would need to see action by the legislature.

The new fiscal year began July 1 with no budget in place as Republicans in the General Assembly try to resolve differences they have with each other, including how much to cut state income taxes and how quickly.

The legislature voted earlier this year to approve Medicaid expansion, which would make about 600,000 low-income people eligible for health coverage. However, they made that conditional on the state budget being enacted.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to move forward with issuing required public notices as it awaits formal approval by the legislature.

The agency is targeting a launch date of Oct. 1 and said the steps being taken now would reduce the implementation period down to 30 days, allowing enrollment to begin more quickly.

For that to happen, NCDHHS said the legislature would need to act by Sept. 1 either through passing a budget or choosing to allow Medicaid expansion to go forward without a budget in place.

“Moving forward now sets the department on a path to be able to get health care coverage to thousands of people as soon as possible,” said NCDHHS Sec. Kody Kinsley in a statement.

Democrats have urged Republicans to “decouple” Medicaid expansion from the broader budget as it remains unclear how soon legislative leaders will reach an agreement.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) recently said, “I have not sensed any appetite in our caucus to move the expansion separate and apart from the budget. So, I would anticipate any expansion that happens on Medicaid to be a part of the budget that’s enacted.”

As the budget talks continue, the state is going through a process called redetermination to examine the eligibility of people currently enrolled in Medicaid now that the public health emergency tied to COVID-19 has ended.

About 35,000 people have been dropped since that process began, according to data from the NCDHHS. It’s unclear how many would qualify for coverage once Medicaid expansion takes effect.

The state is poised to receive a one-time bonus from the federal government of about $1.8 billion when Medicaid expansion takes effect. Republicans are trying to reach an agreement about what to do with that money. The federal government also pays 90 percent of the cost of expansion on an ongoing basis.

“That’s costing us $550 million a month that we should be getting back from the federal government, but without a budget, we’re not getting that money to help take care of people’s healthcare,” said state Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Orange).

Kinsley said if the legislature does not give authority by Sept. 1, the next potential start date would be Dec. 1 or potentially some time in 2024.

Lawmakers have scheduled votes for early August, but it’s unclear if they’ll have a budget agreement to vote on at that time.