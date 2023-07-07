RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Candidates in this year’s municipal elections began filing to run for office Friday as the state prepares to implement the new voter ID requirement and as lawmakers consider further changes to election law.

About 475 municipalities have elections this year, including Durham and Cary. Local elections in Raleigh don’t occur until 2024.

This year’s election will be the first since the state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the state’s photo ID law for voting will be enforced. Voters decided to amend the state constitution in 2018 to require a photo ID, but that requirement had been on hold amid legal challenges.

“We are no stranger to change with election laws. And, our team is already working on implementation as far as how we’re going to train precinct officials,” said Olivia McCall, director of elections for Wake County.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has asked for about $6.5 million in additional funding in order to educate voters about the ID requirement through the 2024 presidential election. Republicans are still negotiating what will be included in the budget, and it’s unclear whether the board’s funding request will be fulfilled.

“It costs money to run elections. It costs money to be secure and safe in what we do,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board of elections, said in a recent interview. “And, North Carolina is a growing state. We can’t conduct elections on a shoestring, especially when we’re looking at changes in the process as well.”

Republican lawmakers are pursuing additional changes to election laws, including moving up the deadline for mail-in ballots to Election Day and restructuring state and county election boards. Republicans have proposed once again to make those boards be evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

Currently, the boards are majority Democratic, as current Gov. Roy Cooper is a Democrat. The legislature would also appoint members to those boards instead of the governor.

“Our hope is that this will restore some confidence in many citizens in their voting process,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell).

Gov. Cooper has blasted the move as an “unconstitutional power grab.” Courts have previously struck down similar efforts.

Primary elections in Charlotte and Sanford will occur on Sept. 12 if needed. Most other communities hold primaries on Oct. 10 and the general election on Nov. 7. However, the Town of Cary’s election is on Oct. 10.

The N.C. State Board of Elections is expected to finalize a list later this month of IDs from colleges and universities that will be acceptable to comply with the voter ID law.

For more information on implementation of the law, including how to obtain a free ID, click here.

The filing period for candidates will continue through July 21 at noon.