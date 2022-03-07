RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in North Carolina Monday was $3.93.

But how high is too high to pay for gas?

A spokesperson for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office says they received 49 price gouging complaints related to fuel/gasoline that they are currently reviewing.

The office received 29 gas price gouging complaints last week (Feb. 28 to Mar. 6), more than three times as many as the week before (Feb. 21 to 27) when they received nine complaints.

Stein said gas stations can raise prices when their cost of gas increases. There’s not a set percentage increase that makes it price gouging, it’s based on how they come up with what the price should be.

Stein said it cannot be unreasonably excessive.

For driver Kim Marsh, the rising price of gas means cutting back on coffee and looking into carpooling

“I have some people I work with who live close by, so maybe we’ll be having a conversation, see if we can share the ride,” Marsh said.

Complaints do not mean a business was price gouging.

According to data from the Attorney General’s office Westgate Car Care received a complaint. Gas was $4.29 when CBS 17 stopped by Monday afternoon.

The owner said the price depends on what they buy it for, and then they mark it up 10 to 15 cents for drivers, adding they don’t have merchandise inside to sell for additional profit. The owner said 50 percent of their fuel sales are from Westgate Auto Group.

Meanwhile, drivers like Susan Rogers will change how often she drives, and then depend on a little luck in the process to ease the pains.

“We only drive if we have to have something, so we’re out tonight getting gas, picking up some lottery tickets, and getting ready to finish up the workweek,” Rogers said.