NC officials reviewing video of force used in Black man’s arrest during mask incident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says it is investigating the weekend arrest of a Black man who alleges a deputy used excessive force against him.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the incident Saturday at a flea market was captured on cellphone video and posted online, where it was widely shared.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the owners of Cook’s Flea Market said Charles Moody was arrested after he refused to comply with a statewide mask mandate.

Moody, who has been charged with resisting arrest and trespassing, disputed that in an interview with the paper, saying he did nothing wrong.

A Forsyth County deputy was working as security for the flea market during the incident.

On Sunday, there were protests at the flea market, according to WGHP.

Cook’s Flea Market released the following statement to the TV station:

“On Saturday, June 27th, an individual at the flea market was asked repeatedly to comply with the statewide order making mask-wearing mandatory in public. After verbally refusing to put on a mask, the individual was asked by management multiple times to leave the property. When the individual declined to leave, a deputy sheriff providing security at the market was called to escort the individual to their vehicle and was subsequently charged with Trespassing and Resisting a Public Officer.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement that said, in part:

“As with every incident that involves a use of force, supervision will review the incident in its entirety to ensure our deputy acted appropriately given the scope of the situation. We appreciate our community’s commitment to accountability and continued concern for one another.”

— WGHP contributed to this report