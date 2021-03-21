NC officials search for 2 missing/runaway teen girls

Zaniya Jones (Photo courtesy: Greenville Police)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding two missing/runaway juveniles.

Zaniya Jones, 17, was last seen Tuesday at her foster home on White Oak Drive in Greenville.

Officials say she was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green shirt, a black jacket and a white back brace.

Jones is believed to be traveling in the Wilson County area with 17-year-old Candy Pero.

Pero was also reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on Tuesday. Officials say she was last seen at her residence in Newport.

Candy Pero (Photo courtesy: Carteret County Sheriff’s Office)

She is described as a white female, with dyed red hair and hazel eyes. Pero stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Pero was last seen wearing a blue jeans and pink sweater with ‘Emerald Isle’ written on the front.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaniya Jones or Candy Pero is asked to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or the Greenville Police Department.