NC officials seek improvements in COVID-19 vaccine process before expanding eligibility

Public Health Nurse Laura Parks with the Chatham County Public Health Department pulls a box of COVID-19 vaccine doses from a refrigerator at the department’s Siler City clinic. Photo: Chatham County Public Health Department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As North Carolina officials worked to clear the backlog of COVID-19 vaccine doses, state lawmakers said they’ve seen improvements in the process but still want to ensure that issues are addressed as more people become eligible to receive the vaccine.

The state announced Monday that North Carolina had reached a milestone of 1 million doses being administered.

As of Monday, 1,061,308 doses of the vaccine have been given to people in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. That includes doses being administered by North Carolina providers and doses being given through the federal government’s partnership with Walgreens and CVS to vaccinate people in long-term care facilities.

State data shows 100 percent of first doses that have gone to North Carolina providers actually have gone to into people’s arms.

Republican state legislators in recent weeks have raised concerns about the slow initial rollout and then the confusion created when some providers canceled appointments upon learning their allocations had been cut.

“When we started off in Chowan County, it was a mess. My 96-year-old mother went to get a vaccine, and she sat in the car for five-and-a-half hours,” said state Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-1st District).

Goodwin, who represents several counties in the northeastern part of the state, said by the time it was his turn to receive his first dose, the process had improved with the help of the North Carolina National Guard.

“This was a little bit of a shock to everybody. And, I think we were behind the eight ball for a while. But, I think the state of North Carolina in my neck of the woods has corrected it some,” he said.

“Somebody lit a fire in the fireplace and they figured it out.”

After facing criticism about the state ranking among the slowest to administer shots in the first few weeks, health officials focused recently on speed, including targeting doses for larger-scale vaccination events and to providers with a track record of administering the shots efficiently.

“We are 12th in terms of first doses per population. That’s really incredible work. And, I think it’s right to say we have to look at both speed and equity. And, I think that’s why our allocation process going forward, now that we’ve cleared any backlog, our allocation process going forward really is focused on both,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

For the next three weeks, Dr. Cohen said the state expects to receive about 145,000 doses of vaccine.

Of those doses, 90,000 will go to counties based on population size. The rest will go to places with a higher proportion of people 65 and older, marginalized populations and vaccination events.

“It is hard for our vaccine providers to plan. But, at the end of the day, the supply is so limited,” Dr. Cohen said. “We nearly have three times the capacity to give out based on what we are getting. And so, I think that is the hard part here.”

State lawmakers plan to hold another oversight hearing on the vaccine distribution process, though it’s unclear when that will occur. They said they want to ensure as the state moves into the next groups that issues are corrected as they arise.

The state is currently vaccinating people in groups 1 and 2. Group 3 will including frontline essential workers such as teachers, police officers and restaurant workers.

Dr. Cohen said it’s not clear when Group 3 will become eligible to receive the vaccine.

“The vaccine supply is so, so limited. So, it’s not like we’re going to be able to vaccinate that whole group in the first week or even the first several weeks. So, we are really thinking through with our vaccine partners, what is the best way to go about this? And, how do we do it in a way where we’re cutting down on the confusion?” Cohen said.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Robert Reives (D-Durham/Chatham) said fairness is a key issue moving forward when it comes to access to the limited doses the state is receiving. He said there’s also pressure to vaccinate quickly, given that more contagious COVID-19 variants are circulating.

“We understand that they want to make sure that’s fair, and that it is fair. But, on the flip side, we’ve got to get doses out and we’ve got to get them into bodies. And, that’s the bottom line,” he said.