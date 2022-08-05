Wayne Zachary Holshouser in a photo from the N.C. Dept. of Corrections

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina prisoner with just over three months remaining on a sentence managed to escape Friday afternoon, officials said.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser, 37, escaped from a facility in Lumberton, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Holshouser, who was scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m., the news release said.

He was serving time after a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Holshouser was being held in the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center. The facility houses inmates who have “committed technical violations of probation,” the news release said.

He is 6-foot-2, weighs 157 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Holshouser has multiple tattoos on his back, chest and both arms, officials said.

Authorities said anyone who has seen him or knows his location, should call 911 or the facility in Lumberton at 910-618-5535.