NC officials sign $432 million contract for project to eliminate I-95 flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials last week signed a $432 million project that will widen a section of Interstate 95 and make it less vulnerable to flooding.

Parts of the interstate flooded during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, with some of the highway staying closed for more than a week.

The project will upgrade 8 miles of the highway in Robeson County and through Lumberton, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation news release.

Interstate bridges crossing the Lumber River will be replaced with a higher and longer bridge. The interstate height will be raised to help avoid future flooding.

The main effort of the project is for widening and upgrading the highway. Officials said last year some projects regarding flooding are being added to the interstate widening project to save money.

I-95 will be widened to four lanes in each direction between Exit 13 and just north of mile marker 21.

Construction is expected to start next summer. The improvements to the 8 miles are scheduled to be completed by the late summer of 2026, the NCDOT news release said.