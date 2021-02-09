NC organization offers over-the-phone assistance for seniors trying to make COVID-19 appointments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For seniors across the state getting an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine has been difficult. It’s even more difficult if you don’t have the internet or aren’t tech-savvy. The North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (NCBAM) is helping bridge that gap.

NCBAM has a call center with volunteers waiting to take your call at 1-877-506-2226. Lines are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This statewide organization says it is here to hold the hands of those in need.

“We understand the great divide, the great problems that are taking place with the seniors that don’t have computers or are not computer savvy. We are here to help in any way we can,” said Dr. Sandy Gregory with NCBAM.

Gregory also says they can help you get to and from your vaccine appointment once they get it set up.