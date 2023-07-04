WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a business on Main Street in Williamston early Sunday.

Crew responded to 133 West Main Street, which is Forget Me Not Florist Florist, Antiques and Gifts, around 6:15 a.m. to a report of a fire. Units saw smoke coming from the exterior of the commercial property. Firefighters made entry into the building, finding heavy smoke conditions.

Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks said the fire was located inside and was put out quickly. The cause of the fire was ruled an electrical issue from an overhead light. The business had minimal fire damage however, it did end up with extensive smoke and heat damage.

The owners of the store said they lost most of their inventory and that the damage was extensive. However, they remain in good spirits.

“We’re heartbroken, but we’re gonna bounce back,” said Athena Price, an owner of the business. “It’s just a little bump in the road. Of course, we put a lot of money and time into the business.”

Price said she is now looking for other possible locations for the business to reopen.

Crews from Williamston Fire & Rescue & EMS responded along with the Bear Grass Fire Department, Griffins Township Fire Department, Jamesville Fire Department and the Williamston Police Department.