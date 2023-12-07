RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The owner of a Carteret County business pleaded guilty in a Raleigh court on Tuesday to five felony tax charges.

Officials with the NC Department of Revenue reported William Louis Willis, 55, of Morehead City, pleaded guilty to five counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Superior Court Judge Patrick Nadolski sentenced Willis to a 16-month minimum, 29-month maximum prison term. The sentence was suspended, and as a condition of probation, Willis was ordered to serve four days in the custody of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Willis was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring for 60 days, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and placed on supervised probation for 60 months. Prior to the plea, Willis paid $1,000 towards restitution and was ordered to pay the remaining $93,510.69 in restitution.

Information presented in court showed that Willis, a managing member of Katwil, LLC, dba Shuckin Shack Oyster Bar, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $94,510.69 in North Carolina Sales Tax (State and Carteret County) from January 1, 2017, through March 31, 2021.

During that time, Willis was a responsible person of Katwil, LLC and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina and Carteret County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

The charges against Willis resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh and was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions attorneys in the office of the Attorney General.