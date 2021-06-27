NC pageant queens from Raleigh, Fayetteville to promote COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two reigning pageant queens in North Carolina will be visiting Robeson Community College on Wednesday to help promote a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, according to the school.

Madison Bryant, the 2021 Miss North Carolina USA, and Madi Walker, Miss North Carolina Teen USA will be on campus during the clinic, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Building 13 of the Student Center.

Bryant, a native of Fayetteville and advocate for health care, said she is proud to be a part of the clinic.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be at Robeson Community College to promote the COVID-19 vaccination,” she said. “As a nurse, I understand the importance of this vaccination in the fight against COVID-19. I have seen first-hand how this virus spreads, and it does not discriminate.”

Walker, who is from Raleigh, said that is why she decided to get vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is so important, and I hope every teen in Robeson County and in North Carolina will step up to the challenge and get vaccinated just as I have done,” she said.

The vaccination clinic, which will be open to the public, will feature the Moderna vaccine. The shots will be administered by representatives of Sam’s Club and Walmart pharmacies in Fayetteville and Lumberton through the federal pharmacy program.

“This vaccine saves lives, and it can save yours,” Bryant said. “I hope that those who are not vaccinated will come out on June 30, get vaccinated and not just make a difference, but be the difference.”

The vaccine is free and available to anyone 12 or older. No appointments are needed.

“I’m super excited to be coming to RCC,” Walker said. “I can’t wait to meet all of you on June 30.”