NC pair accused of animal cruelty after several dogs found dead or starving

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after several dogs were found dead or starving at a home in Alexander County.

The investigation began Friday when deputies went to a home on Hiddenite Church Road for reports of animal cruelty. There, deputies say they found three deceased dogs inside dog lots, along with nine other dogs and a cat that were “severely malnourished.”

When officials left to get a search warrant, they say the deceased dogs were quickly buried while they were gone. Animal Control then seized all animals on the property and they were taken to a local veterinarian’s office to be evaluated.

Christopher Todd Bowes, 44, was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of felony killing an animal by starvation. On Monday, Bowes was additionally charged with six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, deputies said, “for six of the dogs being unlawfully and willfully deprived of necessary sustenance.”

Kayla Dawn Adams, 26, was also arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of felony killing an animal by starvation and six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Both Bowes and Adams are being held on a $70,000 bond each.

No further information has been released.

