Pokémon GO…to jail: NC pair arrested in Pokémon card ‘bait and switch’ operation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested in a “bait and switch” method of replacing higher-priced Pokémon cards with lower-priced ones that were sold at a Walmart in Richlands.

Stephen Anthony Rochelle Jr. and Amanda Briana Morgan (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photos)

Stephen Anthony Rochelle Jr. and Amanda Briana Morgan, both 27 of Harris Creek Loop Road in Jacksonville, were arrested by Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 25. They were charged with felony larceny from a merchant product code and felony conspiracy. Both received a $5,000 unsecured bond from the magistrate.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or Detective C. Simmons at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2021002004 when calling.