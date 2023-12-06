CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Hickory paralegal pled guilty to wire fraud in a $2 million embezzlement scheme on Friday.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced that 54-year-old Jennifer Elaine Roarke said she took millions from her clients as she worked as an assistant and a paralegal at a Hickory law firm.

Roarke, also known as Jennifer Claveria, handled several law firm duties such as opening mail, depositing checks into trust bank accounts, and processing invoices.

As Roarke admitted in court Friday, from 2015 to September 2021, Roarke executed the embezzlement scheme by causing at least 190 fraudulent and unauthorized bank wires. Those wire totaled more than $2 million and came from the law firm’s clients’ trust bank accounts to bank accounts controlled by Roarke.

She used these funds for personal purchases, such as making mortgage, car, and credit card payments, and to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

Roarke was released on bond following the plea hearing. A sentencing date has not been set.