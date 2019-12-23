NC paramedic charged with poisoning, killing wife

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing charges related to the murder of his wife after she died from poisoning over a year ago.

Joshua Hunsucker, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder after an investigation led police to believe that he was responsible for the death of his wife, Stacy Hunsucker.

Hunsucker, a paramedic with Atrium Health, is believed to have given his wife doses of tetrahydrozoline, a product commonly found in eye drops and which can cause heart stoppages.

Stacy Hunsucker passed away in September 2018 and at the time the cause of death was listed as death by natural causes.

Prosecutors stated that they believed Hunsucker committed the murder in order to collect over $200,000 in life insurance money from his wife’s death.

A number of vials of blood were held by a private company that handles tissue and organ donation at the time of Hunsucker’s death. These were taken from her prior to her cremation.

Agent Lisa Morgan with the Department of Insurance and the medical examiner pulled that blood, tested it and found that it tested for “very high levels” of that tetrahydrozoline.

The Department of Insurance subsequently found “other people” to be at fault for the victim’s death and rule out suicide as a cause.

Hunsucker is being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2020.

