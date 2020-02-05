NC paramedic’s daughter dies after he responds to fire at his own home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A paramedic lost his daughter in a fire at his own home near Elon, according to fire officials.
The Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department responded to the house fire at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department said in a news release.
It was the home of paramedic Eddie Thomas, who was one of the responders, Fire Chief Edward Lipscomb Jr. told WGHP.
On the way, emergency teams learned that one person was possibly trapped inside. The first unit on the scene quickly started working to put out the flames and find the person.
Crews found Thomas’s daughter and took her out of the burning home.
Emergency personnel used CPR, and Thomas also worked to save his daughter’s life before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
The Alamance County Fire Marshall Office and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire.
The American Red Cross is helping the family.
“The A-O Fire Department is saddened by this tragic event,” the fire department said in a news release. “… Please keep the member of our department and his family in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult (time). A Go Fund Me has been setup for him and family to help with medical expenses, funeral expenses and property loss.”
