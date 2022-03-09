WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Philo-Hill Magnet Academy parent on Tuesday was charged with assaulting a school resource officer, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the parent, Keirra Chivona-LaToya Lewis, 31, arrived at the school and got into a fight of some kind with a school resource officer.
While the assault was witnessed by both students and staff, the release said no students or staff were directly involved.
Lewis drove away from the school in a white Nissan and a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop her.
She did not stop and a chase began.
Lewis eventually stopped on Woodleigh Street in Winston-Salem and was taken into custody without further incident, according to deputies.
She faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including:
- misdemeanor assault on a government official
- misdemeanor resist a public officer
- misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- misdemeanor speed to elude
The Associated Press and WGHP contributed to this story.