NC parents, businesses await Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina teachers, parents and students as well as gym and bar operators are anxious to know what Gov. Roy Cooper will say about the path ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.
He said previously that he would announce this week how the state’s K-12 public schools would operate when classes begin Aug. 17. Schools previously were told to come up with instruction plans for three scenarios that range from in-person classrooms with minimal social distancing to complete remote learning.
Cooper also must decide what to do with his executive order expiring Friday that extended closings of bars, health clubs and movie theaters shuttered since March.
The state’s COVID-19 case trends have been going in unfavorable directions in recent weeks. The state health department reported 87,500 positive cases to date as of Monday and more than 1,000 people in the hospital.
You can watch Cooper’s announcement at 3 p.m. on CBS 17 or you can click here to watch.
