NC parents charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due neglect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two people have been charged with murder Thursday after a autopsy revealed their 2-month-old baby died due to neglect in August, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Madry, 29, and Lindsey Nicole Johnson, 31, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. They are being held without bond.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, Madry called 911 on Aug. 9 and told dispatch that his baby was cold to the touch and bleeding from the nose.

Madry, who was driving the 2-month old boy to the hospital, was told to pull over and wait for first responders to meet them.

EMS transported the baby to the hospital where he died later that day.

According to Brewer, deputies went to Madry and Johnson’s residence that night where they discovered a twin brother.

The baby, who was cold to the touch and had a weak pulse, was taken to the hospital and survived.

An autopsy revealed that the first baby died due to neglect, Brewer said, and Madry and Johnson were taken into custody.

An arrest warrant states that the child who survived suffered from malnourishment.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.