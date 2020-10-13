NC parents have until Oct. 15 to make sure they get $335 grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina parents have until Thursday, Oct. 15 to ensure they receive a $335 grant from the state.

Back on Sept. 4, Governor Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law which includes the Extra Credit Grant program. The purpose of the program is to “use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The grant amount totals $335 per eligible individual and will be sent automatically to those who filed a 2019 state tax return.

Those who were not required to file a 2019 tax return, have until Oct. 15 to apply for the grant. Click here to apply for the grant.

For more information on the program, click here.