NC passenger tossed beer bottle after crash, then pair fled, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say tossed a beer bottle after being involved in a wreck and then fled the scene.

According to a Wilmington police Facebook post, the collision took place at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1200 block of South College Road.

An 84-year-old Wilmington woman was merging into a lane on South College in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when she collided with a red four-door sedan.

The woman told police that after both cars pulled into a nearby parking lot she witnessed the passenger of the red vehicle getting out of the car and tossing a beer bottle into the grass.

The man asked the victim to pull into a parking space so they could exchange information. As the victim parked, the male passenger switched seats with the female driver of the red vehicle and they fled the scene.

The victim’s car suffered an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.