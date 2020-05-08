NC pastor accused of sexually assaulting former youth group members

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A Concord pastor was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Brian Michael Mahiques, 41, the lead pastor at Encounter Church on Sunderland Road, is facing charges for two counts of Statutory Sexual Offense of a Child and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

In 2019, investigators received a report from the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services in regards to a sexual assault involving a minor.

The report indicated the victim had told their parents they had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions from 2005-2006 by Mahiques, who was the youth pastor at The Refuge Church.

During the course of the initial investigation, a second victim came forward and said they too had been sexually assaulted by Mahiques during this time period and was also a part of the youth group at The Refuge Church.

Both victims were under the age of 16 when these incidents occurred and both have specified some of the incidents occurred during youth events and on the property of The Refuge Church.

Currently, Mahiques is the lead pastor at Encounter Church. He is also an instructor at The Daniel Academy of Concord, a private school operated under Encounter Church.

Mahiques is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $1 million bond.

