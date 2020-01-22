WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An eastern Wilkes County pastor was arrested on over 100 counts of felony sex offenses last week, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, is identified online as the pastor of a church on N.C. 268 in Elkin called Open Arms Outreach Ministries.
He was charged in connection with two male victims and one female victim.
The victim’s ages ranged from 4 to 16 when the offenses happened, deputies say.
Most of the offenses reportedly happened between 2000 and 2015.
On Monday, he was in the Wilkes County Jail under a $1 million bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC man serenades his wife in moving video as she battles brain cancer
- 3-year-old boy becomes the youngest member of high IQ society Mensa UK
- NC pastor arrested on over 100 counts of felony sex offenses involving children, deputies say
- January 22: Slowly Warming Up
- WATCH OUT! Cold snap brings chance of falling iguanas to South Florida
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now