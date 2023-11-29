MRGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local pastor has been charged after a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head back in October and rushed into surgery.

River Valley Baptist Church Pastor Adam Nicholas Vines, 29, of Lenoir, has been charged with failure to store a firearm to protect minors, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 15 at 8:26 p.m. in the parking lot of River Valley Baptist Church located at 1945 Conley Bumgarner Road in Morganton.

Emergency Communications informed officers that the victim was a 2-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. Emergency personnel flew the child to CMC Main in Charlotte where he underwent surgery and was previously listed in critical condition.

Credit: Glen Alpine Fire Dept.

Vines had spoken with Queen City News briefly back in October and had said, “Daniel is in stable condition and has had slight improvement. We are holding on. God is good and is in control. Keep us in your prayers.”

In October, a neighbor had told QCN that they heard the gunshot and screaming and then started praying. Vines is due back in court on January 5, 2024.