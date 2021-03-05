NC pastor charged in multiple sexual assaults of juveniles; $3 million bond set

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad pastor is facing multiple charges related to sexual assaults spanning the past 10 years, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Lopez, 54, of Greensboro, is charged with five counts of second-degree rape, five counts of second-degree sex offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities said they connected Lopez to the sexual assaults of multiple juveniles dating back to 2011.

Lopez is the head pastor at Iglesia Bautista Puerta Abierta Church in McLeansville.

At this time, none of the sexual assaults have been reported to have happened at the church, the sheriff’s office said.

Lopez was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $3 million secured bond.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest came following a joint investigation with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Task Force.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.